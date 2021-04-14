Crews extinguish Mount Pleasant apartment fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says they responded to a fire at a multi-family apartment.
Firefighters say they first heard reports of a fire on Sea Gull Drive at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. MPFD and Charleston County EMS were dispatched to the scene.
When firefighters arrived, reports say heavy fire was showing from the front and side windows of a multi-family apartment building.
Firefighters say some of them immediately began working to control the fire while others searched for victims in adjoining units.
A dog and cat were found and MPFD says they were safely reunited with their owner.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.