Crews Subaru donates more than $70K to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Tuesday, Crews Subaru presented a check to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston as part of their annual Subaru Share the Love event.
This year, Crews Subaru says they hit an all time high in contributions, presenting a check for $70,253.
During the campaign, which ran from Nov. 19, 2020 until Jan. 4, 2021, Subaru of America and their retailers make a donation to a charitable organization for every vehicle sold or leased. Crews Subaru says the customers choose between four national charities and one local option.
Crews Subaru says this is their sixth year making a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston and in that time they have donated over $325,000.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston opened its doors 37 years ago as a “home-away-from-home” for families with children undergoing extensive medical treatments. The charity says they offer families the ability to lead a life as normal as possible during traumatic times without the financial burden of costly hotel and travel expenses.
