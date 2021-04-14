DD2 still considering options for high school proms

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County School Board said it will announce plans for high school proms in June.
During the board’s Monday night meeting, DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye said any proms that do happen would not be scheduled before June 1.
He said he wants to find a way to make the prom happen while keeping COVID-19 guidelines and the safety of the students in mind.
“If we decide that the graduation has to be done outdoors, there is a possibility that we could also do the prom outdoors,” he said.
Pye also said he wants feedback from senior leaders at the district’s high schools about how they could work together to make proms happen this year.
“That’s a wonderful night for them to celebrate,” he said. “We do not wish to take that from them. They did not have one last year. That means that seniors as juniors did not have the opportunity and now as seniors they will not again, I have a problem with that.”
