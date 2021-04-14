Deputies seek public’s help finding car thief

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a man they consider armed and dangerous.
The BCSO says Dashawn Lamont Seabrook, 19, is wanted for theft of motor vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle.
During the early morning hours of April 4, deputies say Seabrook, along with three co-defendants, entered the Nexton community trying to break into cars.
The BCSO says Seabrook and his crew are responsible for multiple vehicle break-ins along with a motor vehicle theft during their crime spree. Deputies say personal property including firearms were removed from several vehicles.
Neither Seabrook or any of the subjects involved appear to live in the Nexton area and deputies say they specifically targeted the community to commit the crimes.
Deputies say Seabrook is considered armed and dangerous so people are asked not to try and apprehend him. People who do come in contact with him, are asked to call 911 immediately.
Seabrook is possibly still in possession of a stolen silver Hyundai Kona with a Georgia license plate, deputies say.
