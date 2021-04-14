Healthcare workers administering vaccines across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple Lowcountry healthcare organizations are hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Both Fetter Health Care Network and Tideland Health say they will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine in Charleston and Georgetown County.
Fetter Health Care Network says they will be administering the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to people 18 and older.
The vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the International Longshoreman Association located at 1142 Morrison Drive.
“We are continuing to do everything within our power to provide access to COVID-19 vaccines to all throughout the Lowcountry,” Fetter CEO Aretha R. Powers said. “Our Fetter team is proud to join with our community partners to continue serving our friends and neighbors.”
Powers say vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis and no appointment is needed.
Tidelands Health says they will be hosting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Georgetown County.
The health care network says they will be administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 16 and older.
The first vaccination clinic will be in Georgetown at the Howard Gym located at 1610 Hawkins Street. Organizers say the clinic will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Tidelands says the second vaccination clinic will be in Murrells Inlet at the Inlet Square Mall. That is located at 10125 Frontage Road and organizers say that clinic will extend from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
