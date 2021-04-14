Hundreds of College of Charleston Students Get First COVID-19 Vaccine Doses on Campus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of College of Charleston students rolled up their sleeves Wednesday to get their first COVID-19 vaccine doses thanks to a partnership with the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Appointments filled up within 30 minutes of campus officials sending out information about the clinic late last week, Lee Penny, the director of Student Health Services, said.
That quick turnaround shows strong demand for the vaccine on campus, officials said, and coincides with the results of an internal campus survey that found around 90% of students at the college planned to get vaccinated.
“Our slots for today actually closed within 30 minutes, and that was really good news to us,” Penny said. “We’ve heard some concerns that college students aren’t interested in getting the vaccines, but told us that College of Charleston students are and they want to be respectful and wonderful members of our community.”
Campus leaders urged students to get vaccinated to help bring back some sense of normalcy, a message several students echoed to Live 5 News after being vaccinated.
“Personally, I’m a little sad. I thought I would have a normal graduation, but here we are a year later and I unfortunately won’t be able to graduate in the cistern, but I think that hopefully now all of this movement and everyone being inspired to get vaccinated will help people to have a real graduation next year,” Arianna Cacioppo, a senior studying public health and an intern with Student Health Services, said.
The campus got 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 500 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from DHEC but aren’t able to use the latter for now following Tuesday’s announcement from DHEC pausing the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson variety over concerns about blood clots.
Still, Penny doesn’t expect that to have a significant effect on vaccine efforts on campus.
“The college is really lucky and fortunate that we received 1500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, we planned accordingly and so our commitment is any student who wants to be vaccinated, we will do our best to work with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to make sure that they can be vaccinated on campus, and at this time we anticipate being able to take care of our students,” she said.
