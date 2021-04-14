James Island voting on Folly Road park

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) -The Town of James Island plans to build a new park along Folly Road.
The town says they have planned a community park that could soon become a reality and James Island Mayor Bill Woosley says if votes pass, construction could start in the next couple of months.
The site planned for the park is vacant land at the intersection of Folly Road and Brantley Drive. Woodley says the town bought the plot with money from Charleston County’s Greenbelt fund.
Woosley says this park, which they’ll call Brantley Park, comes as a combined effort from the town, Charleston County, and the City of Charleston and is part of the Rethink Folly Road project.
Plans show that phase one of the park includes parking, walking trails, and landscaping.
Later down the road, Woosley says they hope to replace a dock on the property to give the community some access to water views.
“We’re hoping there will be beautiful landscaping, you know we have lovely trees,” Woosley said. “It’s along a little edge of the creek here and it runs all the way into James Island Creek. One day we would like to have improved water access to people can come out and look down the creek.”
James Island Town Council says they will vote on phase one of this project Thursday night.
If approved, Woosley says will take a few months to complete.
