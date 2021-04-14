Last day for input on Berlin G. Myers final phase

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday is the last day for you to share your thoughts on the third and final phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway project in Summerville.
The project will extend the road 3.25 miles from East Carolina Avenue to Highway 17. It will have two lanes in both directions with a landscaped median and bike and pedestrian lanes along the way.
SCDOT Project Manager Joy Riley says they’ve heard concerns from nearby residents about the new road increasing flooding from the Sawmill Branch canal, and people who are concerned about losing access to the walking trail along the creek when the new road comes in.
“Summerville’s growing, and you know this is kind of a rare gem to have this little undeveloped, with a trail through it,” Riley said.
She says they acknowledge that some people don’t want to see this nature area impacted.
“As people move to Summerville and traffic grows, we have to provide that safe and efficient travel, and completing this roadway to provide that relief from downtown Summerville, another way to get around that area, is extremely important to maintaining that efficient travel through the area,” Riley said.
She says they have revised the plans submitted last year after public feedback and feedback from the Army Corps of Engineers.
The updated plans suggest deepening parts of the Sawmill Branch canal and re-vegetating the graded areas downstream.
Riley says the new Sawmill Branch walking trail will actually have new connections to Orangeburg Road and US 17-A once complete. However, there will be temporary closures during the three years of work.
Riley says they anticipate construction starting early next year if permits are approved by the Corps of Engineers this summer.
You can access the Virtual Public Information meeting here.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.