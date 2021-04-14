Last dry day before cold front brings showers, cool down!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One last day of very warm temperatures and dry, sunny weather before changes arrive for the rest of the week. A cold front will head our way tonight increasing clouds and bringing a slight chance of a shower. As the front slides through tomorrow, expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers and temperatures down 10° from today. Drier weather will move in on Friday before a wave of low pressure passes close to the area Saturday leading to another increase in showers. Saturday will be cooler with highs only in the upper 60s. Sunday is expected to be sunnier and drier with temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s.