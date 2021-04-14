Lowcountry native Navarro, top seed Jabeur win at MUSC Health Women’s Open

Navarro, who received a wild card into the tournament, was leading Tereza Martincova 6-3, 3-2 when Martincova had to pull out with an injury. Navarro will face another wild card in the 2nd round, Linda Fruhvirtova who also moved on because of a retirement. 4th seed Alize Cornet was in the middle of the 3rd set with Fruhvirtova when she had to pull out.