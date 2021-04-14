Lowcountry native Navarro, top seed Jabeur win at MUSC Health Women’s Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry native Emma Navarro and the tournament’s top seed Ons Jabeur were among the winners on Tuesday as 1st round action wrapped up at the MUSC Health Women’s Open on Daniel Island.
Navarro, who received a wild card into the tournament, was leading Tereza Martincova 6-3, 3-2 when Martincova had to pull out with an injury. Navarro will face another wild card in the 2nd round, Linda Fruhvirtova who also moved on because of a retirement. 4th seed Alize Cornet was in the middle of the 3rd set with Fruhvirtova when she had to pull out.
The tournament’s top seed, Jabeur had no problems defeating Stefanie Voegele, 6-4, 6-1. She’ll face Alycia Parks in round 2.
2nd seed Magda Linette was also sent home after a 3-set loss to Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.
The tournament will continue on Wednesday with Shelby Rogers in 2nd round action against Claire Liu.
