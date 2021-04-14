Missing Columbia teen hasn’t been seen in more than a week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old teen.
According to deputies, Sanaa Amenhotep was last seen leaving her residence in Northeast Columbia on April 5, 2021, and has not been heard from since.
Officials say Amenhotep is described as 5′5″ and 160 pounds with long brown braids and black eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black NASA shirt, a black and brown throw around her shoulders, light blue jeans and pink crocs.
If you see Amenhotep or have any information about her whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip at crimesc.com or through the P3 Tips App.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.