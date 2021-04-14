Mount Pleasant mask mandate expires

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s mayoral proclamation requiring masks in pharmacies and grocery stores has expired.
Mayor Will Haynie says after talking with town council members, there is not a majority to support extending the proclamation.
Haynie says hopefully the most vulnerable have been vaccinated, but he encourages and supports businesses to have their own mask requirements.
Meanwhile, Charleston city leaders have voted that masks are only required inside of buildings like restaurants and the grocery store. Wearing your mask outside is now only a recommendation.
City leaders voted 10 to 3 Tuesday night to also lift the fine for not following the mask mandate.
