Officials seek public comment for Ashley River Crossing Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is holding an online public meeting to discuss the Ashley River Crossing Project.
City officials say they are seeking public comment on a bicycle and pedestrian bridge that will connect West Ashley and downtown Charleston.
With nearly half of all city residents residing in West Ashley, proponents say a safe connection to the Peninsula is needed for both bicyclists and pedestrians.
By connecting these areas, organizers of the Ashley River Crossing project say it seeks to increase access to jobs, schools and other critical amenities for residents and visitors alike.
Officials say the Ashley River Crossing would be a separated bike path and stand-alone bridge that will originate at the end of the West Ashley Greenway and cross the Ashley River. They say the new bridge will provide a safe connection between the West Ashley Greenway, Brittlebank Park and the Ashley River Walk.
In addition to construction of the bridge, City of Charleston Director of Communications Jack O’Toole says this project includes not only West Ashley Greenway intersection improvements, but also updates to the Bee Street and Lockwood Drive intersection on the Peninsula.
Plans also say the project will make improvements to the West Ashley Greenway crosswalk at Wappoo Road.
Officials say designs for the project are being developed, but feedback received during the online public comment period will help inform the project team of design elements to consider.
