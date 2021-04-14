SC reports 466 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, new jump in percent-positive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 466 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon as well as more than a dozen confirmed deaths.
Wednesday’s report included 348 probable cases, 15 confirmed deaths and no probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 472,786 confirmed cases, 92,145 probable cases, 8,192 confirmed deaths and 1,112 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 8,198 individual tests with a percent positive of 8.6% up from 5% in Tuesday’s results.
To date, the state has performed more than 7 million COVID-19 tests.
