US coordinates Afghanistan pullout with NATO withdrawal

Even as NATO weighs ending its mission in Afghanistan, a potential new flashpoint has arisen — Russia’s buildup of troops on its border with eastern Ukraine, which is expected to also be a major topic of conversation on Wednesday The situation there has alarmed the allies, who have repeatedly labeled the troop movements “provocative” and “aggressive” and demanded that Russia stand down or at the very least explain itself. Ukraine is not a NATO ally but aspires to membership over fierce Russian objections.