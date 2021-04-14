Viral video shows confrontation in Richland County neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A viral video that’s now been shared across the country shows a white man in Richland County, South Carolina confronting a Black man who is walking on the sidewalk outside of his home.
The video is being investigated by police and Fort Jackson military officials, and has drawn protesters to the neighborhood.
As the video begins, a white man, who has been identified as a soldier based at Fort Jackson, asks the younger Black man what he’s doing there, to which the young man replies he’s out for a walk.
It then shows the man saying, “you’re in the wrong neighborhood,” before swearing at the young man and telling him to “get out.” The young man says he lives there.
Video shows the soldier shoving the young man and threatening to get more physical with him.
WARNING: The following video contains graphic language.
The older man claims the younger man is “harassing the neighborhood,” which he describes as “tight knit.”
It’s not clear what happened before the video begins, but police were called and deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded.
The agency said this happened Monday, April 12 on Lakemont Drive. That’s in The Lakes at Barony Place, a subdivision off Summit Parkway, near Lake Carolina in northeast Richland County.
RCSD said it is investigating the video. But if a report was filed related to the video, RCSD has not shared it.
However, the department did share reports that claim to detail two previous incidents involving the young man in the video.
Police were not called at the time of these alleged incidents, but rather both reports were taken on April 12 after deputies were called for the incident in the video.
The first was a reported assault involving a woman in the neighborhood.
A deputy took a report alleging the young man approached a woman walking in the area on April 8, putting his hand around her waist and then putting his hand down the side of her shorts.
The report says the woman wants to press charges for simple assault.
Another report claims that on April 10 a woman was walking when the young man approached and picked up a baby who was with her. The woman claims he tried to walk away with the baby but she grabbed the child back. She said this happened three times before she told the man it was not her baby and she “did not have the right to allow people to hold the child.”
She then went home, the report states. It says she also wishes to prosecute, though a charge is not listed.
At this time, it is not clear if either man faces any charges related to any of these incidents.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said he plans to meet with community leaders before releasing any more information to the public.
“There has been a lot of incorrect information distributed through Facebook and other social media,” Lott said. “We want to ensure the community knows this incident has been a priority for our Department. The video in itself is very disturbing and has helped tremendously in our investigation.”
Lott will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Wednesday. WIS will air that news conference live, as well as live stream it right here in this story and on the WIS News Facebook page.
As the video has gained traction across the country, social justice organizations have gotten involved.
There will be a press conference from several organizations at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the neighborhood, after they meet with Sheriff Lott at RCSD. Those organizations include: Building Better Communities (BBC), One Common Cause Community Control Initiative (OCC), EmpowerSC & Black Lives Matter SC. That news conference will also be live streamed.
Protesters are currently in the neighborhood and have been for several hours.
The woman who claims she captured the video, listed as Shadae on Twitter, shared it and her own account of what happened in a tweet.
“It’s one thing to watch these type of incidents on video but it’s another to watch it happen right in front of you,” Shadae wrote. “I’m also thankful for the two ladies that came up and took (the Black man) in another direction to safety.”
Since the video went viral, people on the internet have identified the white man involved and claimed he is a U.S. Army sergeant stationed at Fort Jackson.
Military officials just confirmed the man in the video is a soldier stationed at Fort Jackson.
Fort Jackson Commanding General Brig. Gen. Milford H. “Beags” Beagle Jr. issued the following statement:
“Fort Jackson officials are aware of the video and it has our full attention. This type of behavior is not consistent with our Army Values and will not be condoned. We have begun our own investigation and are working with the local authorities. Thank you to the community for bringing this to our attention and we will get to the bottom of this ASAP.”
