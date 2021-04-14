Working Wednesdays: 1-800-GOT-JUNK is hiring drivers and managers

By Ann McGill | April 14, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 2:01 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is giving you a chance to apply for jobs as truck drivers.

Recruiters with 1-800-GOT-JUNK will talk about openings for Truck Team Members. To apply for jobs with 1-800-GOT-JUNK, click the link.

To apply for jobs as Operations Managers, candidates should email their resume to Charleston@1800gotjunk.com.

