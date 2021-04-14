Working Wednesdays: 1-800-GOT-JUNK is hiring drivers and managers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is giving you a chance to apply for jobs as truck drivers.
Recruiters with 1-800-GOT-JUNK will talk about openings for Truck Team Members. To apply for jobs with 1-800-GOT-JUNK, click the link.
To apply for jobs as Operations Managers, candidates should email their resume to Charleston@1800gotjunk.com.
Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available.
If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.
