Berkeley County School Board considers 2% raise for all district employees

“If we don’t do this, it will take us a long time to catch up. It will put that gap even greater if we don’t go ahead and do the 2 percent increase,” Chief Financial Officer Ashley Smith said. “I’m very conservative, and I don’t normally recommend that type of expenditure knowing it will hit the fund balance, but I feel very strongly about our teachers and making sure we compensate them as close to what we can keep up with our neighboring districts.”