Berkeley County School Board considers 2% raise for all district employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board is considering the district’s budget for the next fiscal year, including a proposed raise for all the district’s employees.
The proposed 2 percent increase for all employees would cost the district $4,850,606, and the board is also considering a step increase for employees not funded by the state that would cost $900,000.
Board members say this is a necessary step to bring Berkeley County School District in line with what neighboring school districts are offering their employees.
“If we don’t do this, it will take us a long time to catch up. It will put that gap even greater if we don’t go ahead and do the 2 percent increase,” Chief Financial Officer Ashley Smith said. “I’m very conservative, and I don’t normally recommend that type of expenditure knowing it will hit the fund balance, but I feel very strongly about our teachers and making sure we compensate them as close to what we can keep up with our neighboring districts.”
Board members hope this effort will help them recruit talent into the district and retain the district’s current employees.
“If you don’t have quality teachers, the instruction of our students is going to suffer. Our students are priority number one, and without quality teachers Berkeley County School District is not going to be what it has been and what I think it is now,” Board chair David Barrow said.
While board members said they support the raises and see them as a necessary step to keeping Berkeley County schools competitive, it’s not yet clear when those increases will take effect, if they will be retroactive, and how they will be funded. The proposals will have to go before the full board for final approval.
“We’re in the business of educating children, and we’re a large business,” Board member Michael Ramsey said. “Every business in the tri-county area, their number one issue is finding work force. So, we have to do everything we can to keep the folks that we have.”
Board members are also considering how they will use more than $32 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund over the next two years.
That money was provided by the CARES Act, and current proposals for how it will be spent include incentives to hire and retain bus drivers, virtual programs for K-8 and high school students, more social workers and nurses, more educational technology for students, and an extension of COVID leave available for employees.
