The Citadel gets walk-off win over Jacksonville

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel shortstop Brooks O’Brien tied the game with a two-run single in the ninth inning, and then won the game with a suicide squeeze in the 11th as the Bulldogs rallied for a 3-2 victory over Jacksonville Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 3, Jacksonville 2 (11 innings)
Records: The Citadel (9-19), Jacksonville (7-22)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: Jacksonville leads 8-4
How it Happened
- The Dolphins jumped out to an early lead as they scored a pair of runs in the first inning on a groundout off the bat Jackson Grabsky and a sacrifice fly from Duncan Hunter.
- The next eight innings belonged to the pitchers as neither staff surrendered a run into the ninth inning.
- The Bulldogs looked like they were going to be shutout as they were down to their final out with nobody on base.
- Logan Taplett kept the game alive with a base hit, and Tilo Skole followed with a walk.
- Wesley Lane came up as a pinch hitter and drew a walk to load the bases.
- Brooks O’Brien followed by ripping a 1-1 pitch up the middle for a two-run single.
- In the 11th, Crosby Jones singled through the left side before pinch runner Luke Montenery was sacrificed to second by Taplett.
- Skole put runners on the corners with a base hit, and Ben Hutchins drew a walk to load the bases.
- After taking the first pitch for a ball, O’Brien went down to a knee to get the suicide squeeze down to drive in the winning run.
Inside the Box Score
- The victory was the second one-run victory over the Dolphins this season. The Citadel defated JU, 7-6, on March 3.
- Brooks O’Brien was the hero as he drove in all three runs for the Bulldogs.
- Crosby Jones went 3-for-5 with a double.
- On the mound, seven Bulldog pitchers combined to allow just two runs and walk one in 11.0 innings. They also struck out nine in the game.
- Chace Cooper allowed just two hits over 2.0 innings.
- Lathan Todd, Devin Beckley and Cameron Reeves each retired all three hitters they faced in their one inning of work.
- Jake Pilarski struck out three in his 2.0 innings of shutout baseball.
- Simon Graf (2-0) allowed one hit and struck out two in his one inning of work to pick up the victory.
- Jagger McCoy (1-3) allowed one run on three hits over 2.0 innings to take the loss.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to Southern Conference action on April 16-17 as they welcome ETSU for a three-game series at Riley Park. The teams will open the series with a doubleheader on Friday starting at 2:30 p.m.