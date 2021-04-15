Coroner identifies cyclist killed in North Bridge crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the cyclist struck and killed Tuesday on the North Bridge.
Christopher Oliver, 64, of Charleston, died in the collision shortly after noon on Tuesday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
Oliver died from blunt-force injuries he suffered in the crash, which happened shortly before 11:40 a.m. on Cosgrove Avenue, she said.
Oliver was taken to MUSC and died at 12:10 p.m., she said.
North Charleston Police are investigating the incident, which shut down the North Bridge for approximately 90 minutes as crews worked to process the scene.
