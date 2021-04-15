Couple charged with robbery, assault of victims during road rage incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A married couple now face criminal charges in an attack that was caught on camera in Columbia.
It happened in front of a Dollar Tree on Two Notch Road on April 10.
Deputies say the couple, John and Krystal Kingkade, assaulted and robbed a man and woman during a road rage dispute.
They are each charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of first-degree assault and battery.
The victims, who spoke to WIS about the attack, were driving when the couple cut them off in traffic, investigators said. The couple then motioned for the victims to pull over, and they did.
When both cars pulled over, deputies said John Kingkade got out and walked toward the victims’ car while yelling racial slurs. The victim got out of his car and John Kingkade is seen on video assaulting him and knocking him to the ground.
The female victim tried to get out and help him when Krystal Kingkade assaulted her, deputies said.
Officials confirmed the Kingkades also stole both victims’ phones before rushing off in their car.
Both victims had to be treated at the hospital for their injuries. They spoke to WIS.
“It was such a loud smack when my boyfriend hit the ground,” said Elena Vawter, the female victim. “The scream was so horrendous, I thought he had been shot.”
Vawter said her tooth was broken when John Kingkade punched her in the face. She said her boyfriend, Bron Cornett, suffered muscle, nerve and ligament damage and more.
He was still in the hospital Tuesday.
“I’m constantly in pain now,” Cornett said. “I don’t know if my leg’s going to be the same ever again.”
John and Krystal Kingkade were booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. They faced a judge for a bond hearing Thursday morning, but details of their bond have not yet been released.
He’s due back in court May 14 and her first court appearance is set for May 21.
