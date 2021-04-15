Emergency crews rescue 4 dogs from house fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters rescued four dogs from a house fire in North Charleston on Thursday afternoon.
At 12:32 p.m., 911 operators received a call about a house fire on Hillview Lane. North Charleston firefighters arrived at the location and saw fire coming from the roof a single-story home.
“Four dogs were found inside the home and rescued,” NCFD officials said. No injuries were reported.”
Two residents are being assisted by Red Cross. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. The North Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded to the call.
NCFD officials released the following additional information.
Smoke alarms save lives! Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home. Smoke alarms over 10 years old should be replaced. North Charleston Fire Department can install free smoke alarms in your home.
Remember these important tips when calling 9-1-1:
- Get out and stay out of a burning building –then call 9-1-1.
- You can use any cell phone to call 9-1-1. Every cell phone has an “emergency” function even if the screen is locked.
- Stay calm and speak clearly.
- Know your location –by address or an intersecting street.
- Do not hang up until directed to by the 9-1-1 dispatcher.
- Answer the dispatcher’s questions promptly and to the point
- If the situation changes before help arrives, call 9-1-1 again and give the dispatcher an update.
