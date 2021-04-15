Gamecocks’ Clarke, Clemson’s Grice named to Golden Spikes Award Watch List

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina junior Wes Clarke and Clemson freshman Caden Grice were each among the 45 players named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason watch list on Wednesday.
Clarke is hitting .291 with 15 home runs, 36 runs scored, 34 RBI, 29 walks and a .727 slugging percentage. Clarke is tied for the national lead in home runs and leads the SEC in home runs and is tied for the lead in runs scored while coming in second in slugging percentage and tied for second in total bases (80).
Grice has been one of the team’s top hitters all season. He is hitting .340 with seven homers, a triple, five doubles, 27 RBIs, 23 runs, a .629 slugging percentage, .458 on-base percentage and steal in 28 games. He leads or is tied for the team lead in homers, triples, RBIs, runs, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. The 6′6″ first baseman is also hitting .368 with four homers, 19 RBIs, a .632 slugging percentage and .482 on-base percentage in 18 ACC games.
The midseason watch list features 45 of the nation’s top amateur players from the high school and college ranks and includes 34 athletes who have played their way onto the watch list since the preseason list was announced on February 18. The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will continue to maintain a rolling list of athletes, allowing players to play themselves into consideration for the award before announcing the semifinalists on June 8.
