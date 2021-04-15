WATCH LIVE: Live 5 News hosts HPV Vaccine Town Hall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News is hosting a special town hall event with MUSC and the Hollings Cancer Center to discuss the HPV Vaccine.
The event will happen on the Live 5 News Facebook page and on the Live 5 News app on Roku and Amazon Fire at 1 p.m.
Every year in the United States, human papillomavirus causes more than 30,000 cases of cancer in men and women, and the HPV vaccine can prevent about 28,000 of these cases from ever occurring, according to MUSC.
The human papillomavirus is a group of more than 150 related viruses. HPV infection can cause:
- Cancers of the cervix, vagina, and vulva in women
- Cancers of the penis in men
- Cancers of the anus and back of the throat, including the base of the tongue and tonsils (oropharynx), in both women and men
Click here for more information from the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.
There is no way to know which people who have HPV will develop cancer or other health problems. HPV-related cancers usually do not have symptoms until the disease is quite advanced and much harder to treat.
