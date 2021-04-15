A few showers possible tonight, dry in time for Friday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move to the south tonight and push clouds and showers off the coast. We’ll start out Friday sunny with clouds increasing again late in the day ahead of our next storm system. A wave of low pressure will track south of our area bringing clouds and the chance of showers on Saturday. The northern extent, and amount, of rain for Saturday isn’t clear yet. Models are showing inconsistencies with how wet Saturday will wind up. We’ll keep you updated! Drier weather is expected to move in Sunday with more sunshine and a return to temperatures in the 70s.