Navarro falls, top seed Jabeur advances at MUSC Health Women’s Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An amazing two week run for Lowcountry native Emma Navarro came to an end on Thursday night with a loss in the 2nd round of the MUSC Health Women’s Open to 15-year old Linda Fruhvirtova.
Navarro was eliminated with a 6-4, 6-2 loss.
The defeat ends a stretch that saw Navarro win her 1st two WTA main draw matches in her career. One at the Volvo Car Open last week and her first round match this week. She also won 4 matches with her collegiate team, Virginia and rose to the #1 ranking in NCAA Division 1 women’s tennis.
“It’s tough coming off a loss to look at the successes of the past 2 weeks, it’s easy to have a little bit of a clouded mind but yeah, looking back on the last 2 weeks, it’s been really great.” Navarro said after her loss. “Getting my first WTA win last week, it’s been really special and I didn’t play my best tennis today, but yeah it’s been a really great 2 weeks”
Top seed Ons Jabeur advanced by winning the final 10 games of the match to eliminate American Alycia Parks 6-4, 6-0.
Americans went 0-4 in the 2nd round on Thursday as Christina McHale lost to Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 2-6, 7-6, 7-6 while 8th seed Madison Bringle was knocked out by Astra Sharma 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
The quarterfinals will be held Friday with Jabeur and Shelby Rogers both in action in the afternoon.
