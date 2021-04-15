Navarro falls, top seed Jabeur advances at MUSC Health Women’s Open

“It’s tough coming off a loss to look at the successes of the past 2 weeks, it’s easy to have a little bit of a clouded mind but yeah, looking back on the last 2 weeks, it’s been really great.” Navarro said after her loss. “Getting my first WTA win last week, it’s been really special and I didn’t play my best tennis today, but yeah it’s been a really great 2 weeks”