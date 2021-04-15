Orlando Finds Late Winner In Wild 7-6 Finish over Stingrays

Gottlieb gave the Rays an initial 1-0 lead at 9:13 of the first period when he secured his fourth goal of the year. The play was set up by Cole Ully, who carried the puck through the middle of the Solar Bears’ end and drew the defense his way before he dished it over to Gottlieb at the bottom of the left circle for the strike. Forward Dan DeSalvo earned the second assist on the first tally of the evening.