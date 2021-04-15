Report: Driver that caused 2 deadly wrecks was traveling in excess of 100 mph

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The driver of a truck that caused two deadly wrecks was traveling at more than double the posted speed limit at the time of the final crash.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, a truck was traveling at about 105 mph in the wrong direction, when it caused a wreck involving five other vehicles in North Charleston on September 21, 2020.
The posted speed limit in the area is 50 mph. The investigation also found that Hume did not brake prior to the crash.The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified that driver as 64-year-old Robin Hume.
Hume was killed in the wreck, as well as 31-year-old Mandi McPeak and 41-year-old John Shamblin.
North Charleston Police say the investigation is complete and that they have not been able to determine the cause of the actions of the at-fault driver
The first crash happened at approximately 11:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Goose Creek Boulevard, according to Goose Creek Police Capt. James Brown.
Investigators say Hume was traveling southbound and rear-ended a Nissan Cube that was also traveling southbound. The collision forced both the Nissan and the Ford across the median and into oncoming northbound traffic.
The Nissan rotated sideways and was hit by a northbound Chevrolet SUV. The driver of the Nissan, Shamblin, was killed.
Police say Hume then continued southbound in the northbound lane of Goose Creek Boulevard into North Charleston, where the roadway becomes Rivers Avenue. That’s where the second crash that killed both Hume and McPeak occurred.
Several other people were also hurt.
