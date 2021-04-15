SC reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 589 new COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon as well as 512 probable cases.
The report also included two confirmed deaths and one probable death.
That brings the totals to 473,442 confirmed cases, 92,576 probable cases, 8,194 confirmed deaths and 1,113 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 12,452 individual tests with a percent positive of 6.3%, down from 8.6% in Wednesday’s results.
To date, the state has performed more than 7 million COVID-19 tests.
