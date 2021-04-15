Shelby Rogers advances to 3rd round at MUSC Health Women’s Open

“Well, I think I was due for maybe a couple of tame matches.” Rogers said after the match. “I’ve had quite a lot of mental battles over the last couple of months so it’s been nice just to be able to take care of business, straight sets, get in get out, take it a little easy on the body as well. So it’s just nice to be able to stay at this facility, be familiar with it, you know the courts, you know exactly what’s gonna happen so I think all the players are really thankful for that”