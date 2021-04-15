Shelby Rogers advances to 3rd round at MUSC Health Women’s Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 3rd seed Shelby Rogers is into the quarterfinals of the MUSC Health Women’s Open on Daniel Island after picking up a straight sets win over American Claire Liu on Wednesday, 6-2, 6-2.
It marks the 2nd straight week the Lowcountry native has advanced to the quarterfinals in her hometown after doing the same in the Volvo Car Open last week.
“Well, I think I was due for maybe a couple of tame matches.” Rogers said after the match. “I’ve had quite a lot of mental battles over the last couple of months so it’s been nice just to be able to take care of business, straight sets, get in get out, take it a little easy on the body as well. So it’s just nice to be able to stay at this facility, be familiar with it, you know the courts, you know exactly what’s gonna happen so I think all the players are really thankful for that”
The other two seeded players who took the court on Wednesday were eliminated. 6th seed Ajla Tomljanovic was knocked out with a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Clara Tauson while 7th seed Lauren Davis fell to Danka Kovinic 6-1, 1-6, 6-3.
Kovinic, who reached the finals at the Volvo last weekend, will face Rogers in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Action continues Thursday on Daniel Island as top seed Ons Jabeur will face Alycia Parks and Lowcountry native Emma Navarro will go against Linda Fruhvirtova.
