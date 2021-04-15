Six Newcomers To Join Cougars For 2021-22 Season

Nick Farrar (pronounced FUH-rar (like car)), a 6-foot-5 forward from Apex, N.C., is a transfer from NC State, where he played in seven games as a freshman and scored a season-high five points off the bench at Campbell on Dec. 19, 2020. During his high school career at Apex Friendship High School, he was ranked as the No. 8 overall player in the Class of 2020 in the state of North Carolina by 247Sports. Farrar was honored as District 5 Player of the Year by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association as a senior. He also earned a spot on the 2020 NCBCA Boys Basketball All-State Team and HSOT All-East Boys Basketball First Team.