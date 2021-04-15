Troopers: Driver chased by police killed after crashing into motorist in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers with the Highway Patrol said a driver who was being chased by police officers was killed after crashing into a motorist in Dorchester County Thursday morning.
It happened near St. George on US Highway 15 near Fox Run Road.
Sgt. Sonny Collins said the crash involved a 2012 Ford Fusion which was traveling north and a 2013 Ford Mustang which was attempting to elude police.
According to Collins, the Mustang ran off the edge of the roadway, lost control and went over to the northbound lanes and struck the Fusion.
The driver of the Mustang was killed with the driver in the Fusion was transported to the hospital. Collins said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and the chase with the Mustang involved units with the St. George Police Department.
The crash remains under investigation.
