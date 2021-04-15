US Army Corps of Engineers moves Crab Bank renourishment location farther away from Shem Creek

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The US Army Corps of Engineers say they have moved the location of a bird sanctuary renourishment project farther away from the mouth of Shem Creek following concerns of local leaders.
According to the new plans, the dredged materials for the Crab Bank Restoration project will be placed further to the southeast, 1,400 feet further away from the mouth of the Shem Creek compared to the previous plan.
The change in the original plans happened after a meeting on Monday attended by the US Army Corps of Engineers, the Charleston District, SCDNR and representatives with the Town of Mount Pleasant to review the locations of dredge material for the project.
A study by the Town of Mount Pleasant stated that the original plans could have potentially lowered water levels in Shem Creek. It predicted that the town could lose around $83 million annually if the popular shrimp spot gets closed off from the rest of the harbor.
“This adjustment to Crab Bank will provide the same level of shorebird nesting habitat benefits as the previous plan, and the restored sanctuary will continue to serve as an ecological and economic asset for the Lowcountry, just like Shem Creek,” said officials with the US Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday.
The restoration project is sponsored by the SCDNR and calls for the one-time placement of approximately 660,000 cubic yards of compatible material from the deepened channel.
When finished, the project will create approximately 28 acres of critical nesting habitat for highly threatened populations of shorebirds that make the Lowcountry their home and delight visitors to our beautiful community and Shem Creek, according to the US Army Corps of Engineers.
