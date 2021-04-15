What’s Driving You Crazy: ‘Too many accidents’ at Summerville intersection

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A viewer wrote to Live 5 News to ask about any possible changes at an intersection she believes is dangerous.
“My big concern is Richardson Avenue by Spells Grocery Store,” the viewer wrote. “I have seen too many accidents and someone is going to die.”
Live 5 News reached out to the Town of Summerville’s Director of Public Works who said the current intersection at Parsons Road and West Richardson Avenue will go away.
“Parsons Road will be cut off from Richardson and made into a cul-de-sac,” Russ Cornette said. “Traffic will be routed on the new alignment of Parsons Road to the West Richardson and Maple Street intersection. This intersection will have a signal and be improved with turn lanes.”
This work is part of the larger North Maple Street project which aims to improve traffic flow and help connect drivers to I-26.
The goal is to start construction on the $16 million project this summer. Cornette says they are finishing up right-of-way acquisition and permitting with SCDOT. Click here to a breakdown of the expected changes.
Don’t forget, you can let us know what’s driving you crazy on Lowcountry roads by emailing traffic reporter, Abbey O’Brien, at aobrien@live5news.com or you can fill out a form by clicking: this link.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.