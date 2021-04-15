You had ‘Onyl’ one job! Contractor paints mis-spelled word on Johns Island road

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) – Drivers heading to work on Johns Island Thursday morning may have seen a mis-spelled word painted on the road in front of them and thought they needed more coffee, but the gaffe was real – and quickly fixed.
Someone sent our radio partner 94.3 WSC a photo showing the word “only” painted on River Road near Maybank Highway, but the letters Y and L were switched around.
Drivers we showed the photo to Thursday afternoon found it amusing, but it wasn’t there for them to see with their own eyes; Charleston County said it was fixed shortly after it was discovered.
Taxpayers don’t need to fret. The goof didn’t cost anything extra to fix.
