$150,000 bond set for husband of Food Network star charged with death of foster daughter

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A judge set bond Friday for the husband of Food Network star Ariel Robinson, who is charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of the couple’s 3-year-old foster daughter.
A $150,000 bond was set for Jerry “Austin” Robinson with the conditions he be under house arrest, have GPS monitoring and not have contact with anyone under 18 years old.
Robinson and his wife are both charged in the January death of Victoria “Tori” Smith.
Smith was found unresponsive at the family’s home in the Westwood subdivision of Simpsonville on Jan. 14 and died at the hospital.
According to arrest warrants, the Robinsons inflicted a “series of blunt force injuries” to Smith.
During the court hearing, Assistant Solicitor Christy Kednocker-Sustakovitch said the couple originally told first responders they believed Victoria had choked on water from drinking too much.
Austin Robinson later told police that on the day Victoria was found unresponsive, Ariel had hit her with a belt, according to Kednocker-Sustakovitch.
She said Austin Robinson told authorities he could hear it from outside and when he came inside he told Ariel, “You’ve gone too far.”
Austin Robinson told authorities that Ariel Robinson would spank and beat Victoria and was often upset by how long it took her to eat, Kednocker-Sustakovitch said during the hearing.
Kednocker-Sustakovitch testified that Austin Robinson told authorities that Victoria got it worse than the other children.
On the day of Victoria’s death, Ariel Robinson told authorities that Victoria’s 7-year-old brother had caused the bruising on her body, according to testimony in court.
Officials say the Robinsons were in the process of adopting Smith and her two brothers. She was still in the custody of the Department of Social Services at the time of her death.
Kednocker-Sustakovitch testified during court that while Austin Robinson had been cooperating with authorities since his arrest, it doesn’t take away that Victoria is still dead and he didn’t act when he heard the beating and even lied to dispatchers when he called 911.
Austin Robinson’s attorney, during the hearing, tried to differentiate Austin Robinson from Ariel Robinson. He said Austin Robinson is “extremely remorseful” and is willing to testify if the case goes to trial.
Ariel Robinson had earned both local and national recognition in August when she won the Food Network’s show “Worst Cooks in America.”
