Deputy terminated after report reveals he had alcohol in his system while operating county vehicle, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department has been terminated for a violation of department policy, officials say.
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, Michael Mazerolle was terminated after the department received medical reports revealed a level of alcohol in his system while operating a county vehicle. Upon receiving the information, Sheriff Lott says he ordered an immediate investigation by the departments’ Office of Professional Standards.
“His behavior is inexcusable, and I will not tolerate that from my deputies,” Sheriff Lott said. “I hold my deputies to a much higher standard and anyone who works for me knows that I will hold them accountable.”
Mazerolle was employed with the department from May 2001 until his retirement in October 2020. He attained the rank of sergeant during his time with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. He was rehired in February 2021.
“It’s frustrating, I know we are better than this and our community expects better from us,” said Sheriff Lott.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision.
