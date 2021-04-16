Dry and pleasant Friday ahead of a few showers for the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will cross the area this morning and stall to our south over the next few days. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with the front nearby. A pleasant morning with temperatures near 60 degrees, the light jacket will be needed! With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon. A pleasant spring day! A wave of low pressure will track close to the area bringing with it more clouds and a few showers on Saturday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Not a washout by any means. Several additional waves of low pressure will track close to the area later in the weekend through early next week. While the waves of low pressure will generally track south of the area, we will be on the edge so a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out Sunday through Tuesday. Not a washout each day by any means. Sunday will feature a mostly cloudy sky, more sunshine Monday and Tuesday. High pressure will move in mid-week, bringing with it plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures.