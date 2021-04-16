New service can alert Beaufort Co. property owners of fraudulent document filings

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Register of Deeds office announced a new program to alert property owners anytime a document affecting a name or specific property is recorded by the office.
Beaufort County Register of Deeds Dale Butts says the property alert service sends an email when a document is recorded with the owner’s name or property ID. The service is free.
“Sadly, we are seeing more recordings of fraudulent documents across the country, even though we have been very fortunate here in Beaufort County,” Butts said. “In some instances, fraud on real property may not be discovered until the owners seek to sell their house. While this service cannot prevent fraud, it is important to be notified early that someone may be trying to steal your property without your knowledge.”
The office says the service is for individuals who want to know if fraudulent activity has occurred under their name in Beaufort County. The service covers any type of land owned in the county, whether occupied or vacant.
According to the Register of Deeds office, more than 70,000 documents are recorded annually and the only time recordings can be refused is when statutory guidelines are not met.
“As long as a document meets statutory recording guidelines, South Carolina law requires the ROD office to record the document,” Butts said. “I am pleased we can offer this new program to help our citizens detect information that may be fraudulent.”
More information about the service can be found on the Beaufort County Register of Deeds office website or by calling 843-255-2555.
