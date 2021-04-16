No toxins detected in algae bloom on Goose Creek reservoir

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Water System said no toxins were detected in an algae bloom at the Goose Creek reservoir.
CWS officials said on Friday afternoon that crews with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control performed several tests on the algae bloom and found no toxins.
DHEC will do periodic precautionary testing until the bloom is over. According to officials, CWS drinking water is not impacted and remains completely safe, as the Goose Creek Reservoir is not used as a drinking water source.
Officials are urging caution when recreating on or near bodies of water with an active algae bloom because they say you can’t tell if it’s harmful just by looking at it.
People and pets can get sick when they contact a harmful algal bloom by:
- Swimming, kayaking, fishing, or wading through water.
- Breathing in tiny water droplets or mist that contains algal toxins.
- Drinking water affected by a harmful algal bloom
- Pets licking their fur after swimming.
- Eating seafood (fish or shellfish) affected by a harmful algal bloom.
“Residents and businesses can help reduce the risk of algae blooms by performing careful application of fertilizers and following all directions on the container,” CWS officials said. “Preventing soil erosion into ditches and creeks that feed water bodies is also critical.”
