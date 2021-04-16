Police respond to late-night crash on North Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police cleared the scene of a crash involving injuries on the North Bridge early Friday morning.
The initial call came in just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police and fire crews responded to the scene.
Police have not released details on the extent of the injuries.
The area was the site of a fatal crash Tuesday involving a cyclist struck by a truck. The coroner’s office Thursday identified the victim in that crash as a 64-year-old Charleston man.
