Police seeking to identify man in connection to shooting at W. Ashley hotel

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify a man in connection to a shooting at a West Ashley hotel that damaged vehicles at the business.
The shooting happened at the Town and Country Inn Suites on 2008 Savannah Hwy. on the morning of April 3.
Officers responded to the location for a shots fired called and reported that the offender had already fled the scene.
Investigators found two vehicles damaged by gunfire.
Anyone with information on the the suspect or the incident is asked to call police at (843) 743-7200 and ask to speak with the on-duty central detective. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
