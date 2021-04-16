SC reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 847 new COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon as well as 401 probable cases.
The report also included two confirmed deaths and no probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 474,358 confirmed cases, 92,919 probable cases, 8,195 confirmed deaths and 1,114 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 25,005 individual tests with a percent positive of 4.4%, down from 6.3% in Thursday’s results.
To date, the state has performed more than 7 million COVID-19 tests.
