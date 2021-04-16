Seven sea turtles released back into ocean at Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Seven sea turtles who have been in the care of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center were released back into the ocean Thursday in Sunset Beach.
Some of the turtles had been with the Surf City-based facility since December.
Among the turtles released were:
- a juvenile Kemps Ridley sea turtle found stranded in Surf City
- a juvenile Loggerhead sea turtle found stranded at Harkers Island
- five juvenile Loggerhead sea turtles had been found cold stunned in Cape Cod, Mass.
This marked the first time that rehabilitated turtles had been released at Sunset Beach.
Nearly 60 people took part in the turtle release along with the Sunset Beach fire and police departments.
