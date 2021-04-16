Tamika Palmer blasts BLM Louisville, Rep. Attica Scott

Breonna Taylor’s mother publishes blistering post on Facebook

Tamika Palmer called out Black Lives Matter Louisville and Kentucky Rep. Attica Scott, using the word “fraud” to describe both in a Facebook post.
By John P. Wise | April 15, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 2:12 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s mother called out Black Lives Matter Louisville and Kentucky Rep. Attica Scott, using the word “fraud” to describe both in a Facebook post.

“I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be fraud, Attica Scott another fraud,” Tamika Palmer wrote Wednesday.

In the post, Palmer gave credit to local activist Christopher 2X, the Montgomery family and activist group Until Freedom, as well as those at Jefferson Square Park, nicknamed “Injustice Square” last year during the height of protests that followed the police shooting death of her daughter.

“I’ve watched y’all raise money on behalf of Breonna’s family who has never done a damn thing for us, nor have we needed it or asked, so Talk about fraud,” Palmer wrote.

Read Palmer’s full Facebook post below.

I think it’s crazy when people say they’ve been here since day 1, let me be clear Christopher 2x, The Montgomery family...

Posted by Tamika Palmer on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

