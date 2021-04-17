Bucs sweep doubleheader to take series against USC Upstate

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Home runs and strong pitching powered Charleston Southern to a doubleheader sweep over USC Upstate on Saturday afternoon as the Buccaneers topped the visiting Spartans 5-4 and 6-0 at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark.
The Bucs (12-15, 12-11 Big South) bounced back after falling in Friday night’s opener to take both games in the weekend series against the Spartans (23-9, 14-9 Big South) in CSU’s lone series against Upstate this season.
CSU utilized home runs from Sam Trend-Beacom and Connor Aldrich in the first contest, while Kyle Sandstrom and Dylan Stewart went deep in game two as the Bucs posted a four-home run series.
Bradyn Kail and Daniel Padysak picked up the Bucs’ wins on the day, while Sandstrom added his second save of the year.
Game One: Charleston Southern 5, USC Upstate 4
Sam Trend-Beacom capped Charleston Southern’s comeback in the bottom of the eighth inning with the go-ahead two-run home run as the Buccaneers took the middle game of the weekend series against USC Upstate, 5-4.
Trailing 4-3 heading into the bottom of the eighth, Houston Parker led off the frame with a single back up the middle to put the Bucs on board in the frame. Two batters later, Trend-Beacom connected on a 1-1 pitch from Upstate reliever Sean Hupp and put out a two-run home run over the left field fence to put the Bucs ahead 5-4.
Kyle Sandstrom (S, 2) came into pitch from left field with the opportunity in the top of the ninth and retired the Spartans in order to secure the Bucs’ victory.
Connor Aldrich also homered for the Bucs, while Dylan Stewart and Trend-Beacom posted multi-hit games in pacing CSU at the plate. MJ Sasapan added a pinch-hit RBI double off the bench.
Sam Massey drew the no-decision in the start as CSU relied heavily on the bullpen in the game. Massey surrendered four hits and two runs while striking out five over 3.1 innings’ pitched. Overall, seven different Bucs toed the rubber in the contest with Bradyn Kail (1-0) picking up his first collegiate win after hurling a scoreless eighth inning.
Jack Gallagher and Julian Rip both homered to power the Upstate bats early in the contest. Rip posted a three-hit contest on the day, while Jack Hennessy added a pair of singles atop the Spartans’ lineup.
Alex Garbrick took the no-decision in the start on Saturday afternoon after going the first four innings on the mound. Hupp (2-2) suffered the loss, while Derek Sivec recorded the final out for the visiting team.
How They Scored
- Gallagher opened the scoring for the Spartans in the top of the second inning with a solo home run putting USC Upstate ahead 1-0.
- Jason Matthews added a sacrifice fly scoring Rip in the top of the third to double the Upstate lead.
- Rip put the third Upstate run on the scoreboard with a solo home run in the top of the fifth to put the Spartans ahead 3-0.
- Aldrich started the Bucs’ comeback with a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the fifth to put CSU on the board.
- Hennessy added Upstate’s final run of the contest in the top of the seventh with a RBI single through the left side scoring Damon Maynard and giving the Spartans the 4-1 lead.
- Sasapan’s RBI double and Tyrell Brewer’s RBI sac fly in the bottom of the seventh cut the Spartans’ lead down to 4-3.
- Trend-Beacom’s two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth scored Parker and gave the Bucs the lead for good.
Game Two: Charleston Southern 6, USC Upstate 0
Kyle Sandstrom and Dylan Stewart connected on home runs in support of a strong pitching performance by Daniel Padysak as Charleston Southern completed the Saturday afternoon sweep of the Spartans with the 6-0 win.
Sandstrom connected on a two-out solo home run in the first and Stewart added a two-run shot in the sixth to provide all the offense Padysak (3-3) needed to pick up his third win of the 2021 season. Houston Parker, Sam Trend-Beacom, and MJ Saspan added RBI in the contest as the Bucs secured the key conference series win.
Padysak was dominant from the start allowing just three runners on base over his 7.1 innings on the mound. The freshman right-hander posted seven strikeouts and allowed just one runner past first base in the win. John Sendziak went the final 1.2 innings in relief in the combined shutout.
Noah Rabon recorded two of USC Upstate’s hits in the contest, including a second-inning leadoff double as the Spartans struggled to connect in the game.
Nate Payne (0-1) suffered the loss on the mound after going the first 4.0 innings and allowing two hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out six. Trey Miller, Jake Cubbler, Austin Morgan, and Will Lancaster closed out the remaining four innings.
How They Scored
- Sandstrom’s two-out solo shot in the bottom of the first inning put the Bucs on the board early as CSU rode the momentum from the end of the first game.
- The Bucs took advantage of a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the third with Parker drawing a hit-by-pitch at the plate to score Dylan Stewart and put the Bucs ahead 2-0 through three innings.
- Trend-Beacom’s RBI single to right center in the bottom of the fifth scored Parker and put the Bucs ahead 3-0.
- Stewart’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth scored Connor Aldrich and put CSU ahead 5-0.
- MJ Sasapan added his second RBI double of the day – this one in the bottom of the eighth scored Stewart for the final run of the contest.
News & Notes
- The Bucs’ four home runs over the weekend series marked the most home runs over a three-game span on the season.
- Dylan Stewart, Connor Aldrich, Kyle Sandstrom, and Sam Trend-Beacom all connected on their first home runs of the 2021 spring season this afternoon.
- Daniel Padysak is tied with R.J. Petit for the team lead with three wins on the season.
- Padysak’s seven strikeouts tied for his second-most in the 2021 season and gave him 36 on the season.
- Both of MJ Sasapan’s doubles on the season came during today’s doubleheader and both brought in runs for the CSU junior outfielder.
- Jordan Bridges recorded his team-leading 12th outing on the mound in the first game on Saturday, while John Sendziak and Bradyn Kail both have recorded 11 appearances in the 2021 season.
- Kyle Sandstrom recorded his second save of the season and added his first home run of the year as the senior continues to get it done on the mound and at the plate.
Up Next
Charleston Southern remains at home as the Buccaneers welcome Winthrop for a Tuesday night contest at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark. First pitch between the Bucs and Eagles is set for 6 p.m.