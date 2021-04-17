Bulldogs Split DH, Take Series From ETSU

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel baseball team rallied in the second game of the doubleheader to defeat ETSU and take the weekend series Saturday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
ETSU won the first game of the doubleheader, 7-2, before the Bulldogs came back to win 6-4 in the series finale.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 2-6, ETSU 7-4
Records: The Citadel (11-20, 3-11), ETSU (17-16, 7-8)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: The Citadel wins series 2-1
Game 1
How it Happened
· ETSU jumped out to an early lead as they scored two runs in the first inning after a RBI double from Bryce Hodge and a RBI single from Sean Kearney.
· Bucs took advantage of an error in the second inning to push across another run.
· ETSU pushed across single runs in the fifth and sixth innings before Hodge hit a two-run homer in the seventh.
· The Bulldogs finally got some offense going in the eighth after singles from Brooks O’Brien and Jeffery Brown put runners on the corners with no outs.
· Noah Mitchell drove in a run with a base hit before the second run scored when Logan Taplett drew a walk with the bases loaded.
Inside the Box Score
· Jeffery Brown led the offense by going 3-for-5 with a run scored.
· Logan Taplett drew a pair of walks, including one with the bases loaded in the eighth.
· Zack Jones (0-4) suffered the loss after allowing five runs over 6.0 innings.
· Gant Starling pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, not allowing a hit.
· Harmon Cox made his collegiate debut and did not allow a hit over 1.0 innings, striking out one.
· Colby Stuart (4-1) tossed 6.0 shutout innings, allowing four hits and striking out four to pick up the victory.
Game Two
How it Happened
· ETSU got on the board first as Jake Lyle delivered a RBI single through the right side in the second inning.
· The Bulldogs tied the game in the fourth inning after Ryan McCarthy stared the inning with a triple down the right field line and scored on a sacrifice fly from Noah Mitchell.
· The Bucs regained the lead in the sixth as they got a pair of runs on a RBI single from Sean Kearney and a fielder’s choice from JL Bland.
· The Bulldogs answered back in the home half of the inning as Crosby Jones single with two outs and scored on Cole Simpson’s two-run bomb to right.
· On the very next pitch, Ben Hutchins hit a no-doubt shot to left center for his first career home run.
· ETSU tied the game in the seventh as David Beam drove in a run with a base hit.
· The game would remain tied into the bottom of the eighth inning when Simpson and Hutchins delivered back-to-back one-out singles.
· After a ground put runners on second and third, Logan Taplett pushed a 1-2 pitch through the right side for a two-run single.
· Lathan Todd made the runs stand up as he retired the side in order in the ninth, including getting a called third strike to end the game.
Inside the Box Score
· The victory gave the Bulldogs their first Southern Conference series win.
· Crosby Jones paced the offense by going 3-for-4 with a run scored.
· Cole Simpson, Ben Hutchins, Logan Taplett and Brooks O’Brien each collected two hits.
· Simpson’s home run was his second of the season, while Hutchins delivered the first of his college career.
· Jake Pilarski got the start and allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits and two strikeouts over 6.0 innings.
· Lathan Todd (2-4) surrendered one run on three hits over the final 3.0 innings to pick up the victory.
· Joseph Acosta (0-2) took the loss after allowing two runs on five hits over 1.2 innings.
On Deck
The Bulldogs close out their five-game homestand Tuesday evening as they welcome the College of Charleston to Riley Park. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.