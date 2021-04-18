Chants Homer Past Eagles in Sunday Series Finale Win

The win went to freshman reliever Teddy Sharkey (2-1), as the right-handed hurler entered the game in the top of the sixth and struck out one and gave up just one hit over 1.1 innings on the mound. Graduate transfer Daniel Kreuzer (1) recorded his first save as a Chanticleer, as he gave up just one hit and fanned three Eagle hitters over 2.0-scoreless innings. GS starter Jordan Jackson (2-5) was handed the loss, as he allowed seven runs on eight hits, one walk, and nine strikeouts over 5.2 innings on the mound.