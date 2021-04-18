Cherniwchan’s Late Game Strike Gives SC Dramatic Win

Cherniwchan’s strike came with just 4:23 remaining on the clock in a 1-1 game and extended his season-high point streak to five games. The captain now has 24 points on the season.Jurusik held the Icemen off the board for 53:22 before allowing a late power play tally to Ara Nazarian with just 6:44 to play in the third period. The rookie finished with a career-high 41 saves to earn his second win.