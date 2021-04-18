Cougars Drop Series Finale to Dukes

Cougars Drop Series Finale to Dukes
James Madison scored five runs in the opening three innings and held College of Charleston scoreless until the ninth en route to a 7-1 win in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point. (Source: College of Charleston Baseball)
By CofC Athletics | April 18, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT - Updated April 18 at 11:44 PM

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- James Madison scored five runs in the opening three innings and held College of Charleston scoreless until the ninth en route to a 7-1 win in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.

VIDEO: Cougars Drop Series Finale to Dukes

LEADING OFF

Final Score: James Madison 7, College of Charleston 1

Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Records: Charleston (15-15, 7-5 CAA), James Madison (6-9, 3-3 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Dukes jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the first and added three in the third to open a 5-0 advantage. James Madison starter Justin Showalter took a no-hitter into the seventh and held the Cougars scoreless until a two-out RBI single from Trotter Harlan in the ninth.

NOTABLES

· Joseph Mershon saw his 18-game reached base streak come to an end.

· Harlan and Harrison Hawkins collected the lone hits for the Cougars.

· Brody Hopkins reached base on a fielder’s choice in the ninth, stole second and scored on Harlan’s base knock.

· Brooks Lucas tossed three innings out of the ‘pen, striking out four and allowing one run on three hits.

· Ryan Smith pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

NEXT UP

The Cougars make the short trip to Joe Riley Park to take on The Citadel on Tuesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.