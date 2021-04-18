Cougars Drop Series Finale to Dukes

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- James Madison scored five runs in the opening three innings and held College of Charleston scoreless until the ninth en route to a 7-1 win in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: James Madison 7, College of Charleston 1
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (15-15, 7-5 CAA), James Madison (6-9, 3-3 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Dukes jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the first and added three in the third to open a 5-0 advantage. James Madison starter Justin Showalter took a no-hitter into the seventh and held the Cougars scoreless until a two-out RBI single from Trotter Harlan in the ninth.
NOTABLES
· Joseph Mershon saw his 18-game reached base streak come to an end.
· Harlan and Harrison Hawkins collected the lone hits for the Cougars.
· Brody Hopkins reached base on a fielder’s choice in the ninth, stole second and scored on Harlan’s base knock.
· Brooks Lucas tossed three innings out of the ‘pen, striking out four and allowing one run on three hits.
· Ryan Smith pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.
NEXT UP
The Cougars make the short trip to Joe Riley Park to take on The Citadel on Tuesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.